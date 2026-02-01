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Mike Vrabel
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NFL reporter Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic following growing scrutiny over her alleged relationship with Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots.15 Apr 2026-02:50
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Former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini have stated that photos of them holding hands and sitting together in a pool at a luxury hotel in Arizona on March 28 are being taken out of context.08 Apr 2026-23:30
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Mike Vrabel, head coach of the New England Patriots, has responded after photographs of him socializing with NFL reporter Dianna Russini went viral online.08 Apr 2026-17:12
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