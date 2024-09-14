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Military Lawyers
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Under the bilateral military cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and Belarus, military lawyers from both nations held a working meeting in Baku, according to the Ministry of Defense.03 Jun 2026-23:30
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According to the action plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute hosted session of lawyers of types of troops (forces), main departments, army corps and formations, chiefs and investigators of investigative services (branches) of the Azerbaijan Army and officers of the Legal Department, said the Ministry of Defense.14 Sep 2024-15:25
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