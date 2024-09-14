Azerbaijan Army conducts training session with military lawyers

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the action plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute hosted session of lawyers of types of troops (forces), main departments, army corps and formations, chiefs and investigators of investigative services (branches) of the Azerbaijan Army and officers of the Legal Department, said the Ministry of Defense.

The session commenced with commemorating the bright memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.Chief of the Legal Department of the Defense Ministry, Justice Colonel Elchin Aliyev spoke about the organization of legal training of military personnel in military units, preparation of draft legal documents and other steps at the training-methodical session.The session discussed the work done in strengthening of military discipline, prevention of law violations, the foundations, norms and principles of international humanitarian law, as well as the importance of their application during the armed conflict. Upcoming tasks in this direction and prospective plans were noted.The meeting heard reports on more effective organization of legal training in military units, legal education of military personnel and other topics.The training-methodical session, held in order to improve the knowledge and skills of the meeting participants on the organization of legal training, to study the requirements of the legislation and guiding documents, also featured a Q&A session.

News.Az