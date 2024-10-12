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Mohammad Qalibaf
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Tehran will not accept any diplomatic agreement with Washington unless it guarantees "the rights of the Iranian people are secured," Iran's parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf announced on Sunday.31 May 2026-15:20
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A delegation led by Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf traveled to Qatar.25 May 2026-18:58
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The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, in a post on his personal social media page addressed to the U.S. Secretary of War, highlighted the vastness of Iran’s borders and its resistance to being besieged.01 May 2026-16:42
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