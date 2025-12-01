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Nakatani
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Naoya Inoue has successfully defended his undisputed super bantamweight titles with a unanimous decision victory over Junto Nakatani in a historic all-Japanese clash at the Tokyo Dome.02 May 2026-21:24
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Japan’s Defence Minister Gen Nakatani is visiting Türkiye on Tuesday for talks on defence industry cooperation, including the potential acquisition of Turkish-made drones, a diplomatic source said. The visit marks the first official trip by a Japanese defence minister to the NATO member country.19 Aug 2025-12:45
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