Japan’s Defence Minister visits Türkiye to explore drone cooperation and defence ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s Defence Minister Gen Nakatani is visiting Türkiye on Tuesday for talks on defence industry cooperation, including the potential acquisition of Turkish-made drones, a diplomatic source said. The visit marks the first official trip by a Japanese defence minister to the NATO member country.

During meetings with Türkiye ’s Defence Minister Yasar Guler, the officials are expected to discuss expanding cooperation on defence equipment and technology, exchange views on regional security developments, and strengthen contacts between the Turkish Armed Forces and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces at unit level. Nakatani is also scheduled to visit Istanbul on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Japanese minister will tour Turkish defence companies and facilities, including Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), navy shipyards, and drone manufacturer Baykar. Turkish firms have supplied drones to multiple countries, including Ukraine, while Japan plans to increase the use of unmanned aerial vehicles across its ground, air, and naval forces. Turkish drones are being considered as a potential option for this expansion.

Both Türkiye and Japan have condemned Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, although Ankara has maintained cordial relations with Moscow and has not joined Western economic sanctions. Nakatani’s visit is part of a regional tour running from August 17–22, which also includes stops in Djibouti and Jordan.

News.Az