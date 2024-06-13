News.az
Tag:
National Currency
India highlights BRICS progress in national currency trade initiatives
07 Jul 2025-11:48
Brazil backs expanding use of national currencies in BRICS trade
01 Apr 2025-15:10
Russia, Iran embrace national currencies for nearly all transactions
22 Oct 2024-09:20
Kyrgyzstan eyes banning foreign currencies in domestic transactions
28 Aug 2024-16:51
Poland emerges as top gold buyer globally
23 Aug 2024-13:29
BRICS members discuss Iran’s initiative to integrate payment systems
24 Jul 2024-08:00
Payments in national currencies to expand Azerbaijan-Russia trade, says deputy minister
15 Jul 2024-17:09
Iran proposes to connect national payment systems of BRICS countries
08 Jul 2024-16:55
Georgian national bank trades massive reserves to stabilize national currency
13 Jun 2024-20:34
