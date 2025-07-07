India highlights BRICS progress in national currency trade initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

BRICS nations have made substantial strides in enhancing trade through national currencies and establishing a new system for cross-border payments, according to Indian Deputy Foreign Minister Dammu Ravi.

According to the diplomat, countries are looking for alternatives as they want to have faster payments for cross-border trade, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Within the BRICS track, there is a discussion on this issue. We hope that in the coming days this idea will gain traction and countries will adopt it as it benefits most of them," Ravi said at a news conference devoted to the BRICS summit in Brazil, referring to the issue of cross-border payments.

Trade in national currencies is also getting much attention within BRICS, according to the official.

"It is necessary to trade in local currencies and this should be considered on a large scale," he said. "There has also been significant progress in this context, with all countries supporting these initiatives."

BRICS is holding a summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to 7. In a concluding statement, which was adopted on Sunday, leaders of the group's member countries called for further efforts to develop cross-border payments and payment systems in BRICS countries.

News.Az