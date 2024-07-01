News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Non-aligned Movement
Tag:
Non-aligned Movement
Baku notes positive momentum in advancing Azerbaijan–EU ties
26 Dec 2025-16:09
Major progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace talks this year: FM
26 Dec 2025-15:10
Azerbaijan and Thailand discuss strengthening economic ties
28 Nov 2025-21:36
Why Azerbaijan doesn’t need a Turkish military base
09 Jul 2025-16:29
127 countries back Azerbaijan’s appeal for COP29 truce
11 Oct 2024-09:38
Azerbaijan dedicated to further enhancing Non-Aligned Movement, says Baku
23 Sep 2024-20:33
Azerbaijan always prioritizes expansion of ties with African nations: FM
26 Jul 2024-13:14
New Caledonian delegation visits NAM Youth Organization’s headquarters -
PHOTO
17 Apr 2024-10:42
Azerbaijani President: Today, Non-Aligned Movement is stronger organization
04 Apr 2024-11:49
ICESCO granted observer status in NAM Parliamentary Network
27 Mar 2024-07:40
Latest News
Türkiye's TPAO secures two blocks in Libya energy round
Fire breaks out at furniture workshop in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
What Cisco’s new AI networking chip means for the future of data centers
Mexico’s deadly 1982 volcano shows renewed activity
Australia post 182-6 against Ireland after Marsh injury blow
21 arrested after Albania protests
Dutch court orders probe into China-owned Nexperia
Why school attacks command global attention and how safety debates evolve
Shooting at Russia college kills one
-VIDEO
France's Mistral to build data centers in Sweden
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31