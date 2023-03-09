Latvian president praises Azerbaijan’s key role in Non-Alignment Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plays a key role in the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM), Latvia’s President Egils Levits said on Thursday.

Levits made the remarks while speaking at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum in the Azerbaijani capital, News.Az reports.

The Latvian president stressed that politically, Azerbaijan has inspired a number of countries to build peace and resolve global issues.

“Within the framework of this forum, participants will consider a number of issues. I look forward to the recommendations that will be given at the end of the forum,” he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” has today kicked off.

The Forum, which will last until March 11, brings together representatives of many countries and authoritative international organizations. In particular, four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, heads of five UN agencies, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, deputy foreign ministers of 23 countries, and a total of 360 representatives from 61 countries are participating in the Forum.

News.Az