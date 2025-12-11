Kazakhstan reports 480,000-ton oil loss after CPC attack

When asked by journalists whether the attack had impacted production volumes, the minister replied, “Absolutely,” confirming that total losses since the latest attack on the CPC have already reached 480,000 tons, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite this, he stated that annual production targets “will be fulfilled.”

Akkenzhenov noted that Kazakhstan had planned a record 72 million tons of oil pumping this year, adding that achieving around 68 million tons “would, of course, be good.”

He described the damage to one of the tanker’s single-point moorings as significant but manageable. “The consortium is working to restore buoyancy; once that’s done, we’ll know whether repairs are possible. The damage is large — a three-meter by two-and-a-half-meter hole,” he explained.

He added that another mooring point, currently under scheduled maintenance, is expected to be operational by December 15.

The incident occurred on November 29, when one of the CPC’s moorings near Novorossiysk was hit by unmanned boats. Following the attack, Kazakhstan redirected oil flows through alternative routes.