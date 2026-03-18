Russia imposes cattle quarantine in Volga region

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Russia has imposed a cattle quarantine in the Batyrevsky area of the Chuvash region, following recent outbreaks of a bacterial infection.

The measure comes more than 2,500 km west of Novosibirsk, where authorities previously declared a state of emergency over pasteurellosis, a contagious cattle disease. The outbreak in Novosibirsk led to forced culling of infected animals and triggered protests among small farmers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Local officials confirmed the infection has now been identified in Chuvash, prompting stricter livestock controls to prevent further spread.

Authorities continue monitoring the situation closely as farmers face restrictions on cattle movements.

News.Az