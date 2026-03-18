Nikkei, KOSPI surge ahead of Fed decision

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Most Asian stock markets rose Wednesday, led by gains in tech stocks across Japan and South Korea, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 2.5%, with the broader TOPIX adding more than 2%, while South Korea’s KOSPI surged 4%. Major chipmakers, including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, jumped 4.5–6% after fresh announcements at Nvidia GTC 2026 fueled optimism over AI demand and next-generation computing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Investor sentiment was also supported by a slight pullback in crude oil prices. However, geopolitical tensions weighed on the mood, with Israel killing Iran’s security chief and Iran retaliating with strikes on oil facilities in the UAE, raising concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Markets were cautious ahead of the Fed’s expected announcement to hold rates steady, with investors watching closely for guidance from Chair Jerome Powell on inflation and energy-driven risks.

Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore’s Straits Times Index rose 1%, India’s Nifty 50 futures gained 0.5%, while China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked rates by 25 basis points.

News.Az