Azerbaijan produces 27.7 million tons of oil in 2025

Azerbaijan produced 27.7 million tons of oil, including condensate, in 2025, marking a 4.81 percent decline — or 1.4 million tons — compared to 2024, according to the Energy Ministry.

The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field accounted for 16.2 million tons of oil production, Shah Deniz for 3.8 million tons, and Absheron for 0.6 million tons, while SOCAR’s output reached 7.1 million tons, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

The volume of exported oil, including condensate, reached 23.1 million tons, marking a 5.33 percent decrease. Of this, the consortium accounted for 20 million tons, SOCAR for 2.5 million tons, and JOCAP for 0.6 million tons.

During 2025, average daily oil production was 62,400 tons (460,000 barrels), of which 13,500 tons (111,000 barrels) were condensate. In total, average daily oil production was 75,900 tons (571,000 barrels).

During the reporting period, oil refining increased by 7 percent, totaling 6.2 million tons.

