Israeli strike destroys 15-storey residential building in Beirut - VIDEO

The building was targeted with a focus on its basement, where Israel claimed Hezbollah was storing cash, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In the early hours of the morning, the entire structure was demolished.

The strike was preceded by a warning, with the Israeli army issuing a threat before the attack. The explosion caused extensive damage across the surrounding neighbourhood.

Three additional strikes targeted densely populated areas in central Beirut, hitting apartment buildings in residential districts such as Zuqaq al-Blat and Basta.

This is not the first time central Beirut has been struck since the conflict escalated earlier this month. Israel had pledged what it described as a “disproportionate response” after Hezbollah launched more rockets across the border the previous day.

Israeli officials have warned that further strikes could follow if rocket fire continues.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has refused to halt its attacks and remains openly defiant.