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Heydar Aliyev Foundation distributes holiday gifts to children from orphanages and boarding schools
30 Dec 2020-13:22
Latest News
Rockets strike Iraqi base near Baghdad airport, aircraft destroyed
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill civilians
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Sun explodes: X1.4 flare launches huge CME -
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