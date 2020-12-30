Heydar Aliyev Foundation distributes holiday gifts to children from orphanages and boarding schools

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, has presented holiday gifts to children from orphanages and boarding schools on the eve of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

In accordance with special quarantine guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation that organized ceremonies at Buta Palace every year has congratulated children in such a different way this year.

Representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation delivered holiday gifts to the children to bring a festive mood to them.

The holiday gifts have also been distributed to orphanages, boarding schools, social-service facilities for children in need of special care, as well as Children’s Psycho-Neurological Center in Ganja, Lankaran, and Shaki.





News.Az