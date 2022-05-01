Foreign ministers from the Quad countries — the United States, India, Japan and Australia — are meeting in New Delhi on 26 May. At first glance, this may appear to be another routine round of consultations within the Indo-Pacific framework. Yet the meeting carries far greater significance: it is taking place at a time when the balance of power in Asia is shifting rapidly, China is expanding its influence, global supply chains remain vulnerable, and maritime security is once again emerging as one of the central issues in world politics.

26 May 2026-10:15