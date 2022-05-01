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Foreign ministers from the Quad countries — the United States, India, Japan and Australia — are meeting in New Delhi on 26 May. At first glance, this may appear to be another routine round of consultations within the Indo-Pacific framework. Yet the meeting carries far greater significance: it is taking place at a time when the balance of power in Asia is shifting rapidly, China is expanding its influence, global supply chains remain vulnerable, and maritime security is once again emerging as one of the central issues in world politics.26 May 2026-10:15
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The foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the United States, India, Australia, and Japan, convened a high-stakes summit at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, rolling out an aggressive slate of new security, energy, and infrastructure initiatives to stabilize a deteriorating strategic environment.26 May 2026-09:48
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Australia has announced new financial sanctions and travel bans targeting Iranian individuals and entities, citing alleged human rights violations and involvement in security and financial networks linked to the state.12 May 2026-12:39
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Post-cyclone relief efforts are underway but authorities say contacting remote communities is challenging. The Australian government has announced $2.5 million in funding to support communities affected by the disaster.13 Apr 2026-08:38
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Australia has instructed non-essential diplomatic staff in Lebanon to leave the country due to the “deteriorating security situation” in the region, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.13 Mar 2026-12:16
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Australia’s Senate on Monday censured far-right lawmaker Pauline Hanson over “inflammatory and divisive” remarks about Muslims. The comments came during discussions on the possible return of Australian relatives of Islamic State militants from Syria.02 Mar 2026-11:40
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Australia has called on Israel not to proceed with its plan to take military control of Gaza, warning that such a move would exacerbate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.08 Aug 2025-11:03
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US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he has instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt the production of pennies, citing the high cost of producing one cent.10 Feb 2025-11:07
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