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Windows 11 maintains impressive backward compatibility, allowing users to play classic PC games from previous decades.05 May 2026-15:11
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GameStop (GME.N), opens new tab proposed on Sunday to buy eBay Inc (EBAY.O), opens new tab for about $56 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, with CEO Ryan Cohen saying he was prepared to take the bid directly to shareholders should eBay's board be unreceptive.04 May 2026-10:15
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A new report claims that Sony may be introducing online DRM for all PS5 and PS4 digital games, potentially requiring consoles to connect to the internet every 30 days or risk losing access to game licenses.28 Apr 2026-11:10
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Sony, the Japanese electronics company Sony, is reportedly preparing to launch the PlayStation 6 in an ambitious multi-device strategy involving several high-end systems.13 Apr 2026-15:06
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In a move marking the end of an era, Samsung has announced it will discontinue its Samsung Messages service by July 2026, urging users to transition to Google Messages.06 Apr 2026-09:46
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A Russian court has fined Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, more than 22 million roubles ($288,000) for distributing virtual private network (VPN) services through the Google Play app store.25 Feb 2026-13:59
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The first legs of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs promise high drama, with several clubs chasing milestones and star players looking to maintain impressive scoring runs.17 Feb 2026-09:34
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The Powerball jackpot has surged to one of the largest in the lottery’s history, reaching an estimated $1.7 billion for the Christmas Eve drawing on Wednesday, following Monday’s drawing without a winner.23 Dec 2025-11:05
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