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Political Stalemate
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Political Stalemate
Kosovo holds snap election amid ongoing political stalemate -
VIDEO
Polls opened in Kosovo on Sunday as voters returned to the ballot box in a snap election triggered by months of political deadlock in the Western Balkan country.
07 Jun 2026-13:47
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Pashinyan declares victory in parliamentary elections in Armenia
WATCH:
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