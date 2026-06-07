Fake bomb threats target voters in Armenia parliamentary race

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A wave of fake bomb threats targeted voters during Armenia's parliamentary elections today in what state officials are labeling a coordinated foreign cyber-interference campaign.

The threats, which specifically named several voting locations, were blasted directly to citizens through emails and text messages sent from foreign phone numbers. Armenia's Ministry of Internal Affairs quickly launched an investigation and confirmed that all of the reported threats were entirely fabricated hoaxes, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

National security officials view the disruption as a calculated psychological operation. In an official statement, the Interior Ministry warned that the wave of messages appeared to be "attempts at hybrid influence and informational-psychological pressure." Authorities believe the perpetrators designed the campaign to spark public anxiety, fuel widespread distrust in the democratic process, and intentionally overwhelm emergency services on election day.

Despite the digital scare tactics, election officials emphasized that police and law enforcement networks maintain complete control over the voting environment.

The government is actively warning the public to remain vigilant, ignore suspicious texts, and refrain from sharing unverified security rumors online. Citizens who receive any threatening messages are urged to report them to law enforcement immediately.

News.Az