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President Nawrocki
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on February 26 to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries.26 Feb 2026-23:24
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More than $141,000 was stolen from the safe in the office of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.25 Feb 2026-16:15
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Polish President Karol Nawrocki has appointed sociologist Marcin Zarzecki as a new member of Poland’s Monetary Policy Council, the president’s office said on Monday.22 Dec 2025-16:39
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