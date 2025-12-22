Yandex metrika counter

Polish President appoints Zarzecki to Monetary Council

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has appointed sociologist Marcin Zarzecki as a new member of Poland’s Monetary Policy Council, the president’s office said on Monday.

Zarzecki replaces Cezary Kochalski, whose term ended on December 20. The Monetary Policy Council plays a key role in setting interest rates and shaping Poland’s monetary policy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


