Polish President appoints Zarzecki to Monetary Council
- Politics
Photo: Reuters
Polish President Karol Nawrocki has appointed sociologist Marcin Zarzecki as a new member of Poland’s Monetary Policy Council, the president’s office said on Monday.
Zarzecki replaces Cezary Kochalski, whose term ended on December 20. The Monetary Policy Council plays a key role in setting interest rates and shaping Poland’s monetary policy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.