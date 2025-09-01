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Primorsk
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Revenue from Russian oil exports has climbed to its highest level since the start of the war in Ukraine, driven by higher shipment volumes and rising crude prices amid tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.06 May 2026-06:37
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Major General Yevhen Khmara, acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), has reported a successful joint operation targeting Russian maritime assets in the port of Primorsk.03 May 2026-16:47
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Ukrainian drones have reportedly struck major oil terminals in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast for a third consecutive night, according to Russian media channels.27 Mar 2026-13:12
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A Ukrainian drone attack struck a major Russian oil port near the Finnish border on Monday, sparking a large fire at the facility.23 Mar 2026-22:48
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Russia reported a large-scale overnight drone attack that targeted multiple regions, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, and key oil facilities. The Defense Ministry claimed that air defenses intercepted 221 drones across the country.12 Sep 2025-09:21
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