Drones strike Moscow and Russian oil facilities in overnight attack - VIDEO

Russia reported a large-scale overnight drone attack that targeted multiple regions, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, and key oil facilities. The Defense Ministry claimed that air defenses intercepted 221 drones across the country.

The strikes reportedly caused fires at Primorsk Port, Russia’s largest oil-loading facility in the Baltic Sea, as well as at a Lukoil site in Smolensk. In Leningrad Oblast, around 30 drones were shot down, and local officials said a vessel and a pumping station in Primorsk caught fire but were later extinguished. No casualties were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Moscow Oblast, at least nine drones were downed near the capital. Residents in the communities of Mozhaysk and Dedovsk reported hearing explosions overnight. Meanwhile, in Smolensk, residents shared footage of smoke and flames near a Lukoil facility, although regional officials did not confirm that the oil site was directly targeted.

The drone threat forced St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport to temporarily suspend operations, disrupting or canceling nearly 50 flights. Russian authorities also reported interceptions over several other regions, including Bryansk, Kaluga, Novgorod, Oryol, Belgorod, Rostov, Tver, Pskov, Tula, and Kursk.

Ukraine has not commented on the latest strike. In recent months, however, Kyiv has increased the use of drones to disrupt Russian oil, aviation, and logistics operations, while also making the war more visible to Russia’s population.

The attack comes just days after Russia launched a record wave of drones and missiles against Kyiv, killing a woman and her newborn child and injuring 20 others. That strike also damaged Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers building in central Kyiv for the first time since the full-scale invasion began. It follows another escalation in which Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace earlier this week, forcing Poland to shoot them down in what officials described as a deliberately targeted attack.

