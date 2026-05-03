Ukraine strikes Russian missile ship and shadow fleet tanker in Primorsk

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Major General Yevhen Khmara, acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), has reported a successful joint operation targeting Russian maritime assets in the port of Primorsk.

The mission, which included the SBU, HUR, and Unmanned Systems Forces, hit three primary targets: a Karakurt-class missile ship, a patrol boat, and a shadow oil fleet tanker. The Karakurt-class corvette is a modern vessel designed to carry Kalibr or Oniks cruise missiles, which Russia frequently uses for strikes against Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

The operation caused significant damage to the port's oil-loading infrastructure and followed a massive drone assault on the Leningrad region involving over 60 UAVs. While Russian officials claimed the fire was extinguished without an oil spill, analysts noted damage to a loading terminal and a "Pantsir" air defense system. The regional threat also caused a five-hour suspension of flights at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for the coordination, stating that these results directly limit Russia’s military potential. He also authorized the SBU to carry out additional responses to Russian strikes on civilian areas, warning that further delays in ending the war would lead to an expansion of Ukrainian defensive operations. This strike is part of a broader campaign to degrade Russian energy logistics and war revenue.

News.Az