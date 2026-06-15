Aliyev hails Trump's indispensable role in deepening Azerbaijan-US strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

"It gives me great pleasure to extend to you my most sincere congratulations on your landmark jubilee – the 80th anniversary – and to wish you robust health, a long life, happiness, and continued success and ever-greater achievements in your distinguished statesmanship as the eminent Leader of a strong and powerful state," President Aliyev said in his letter, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev praised Trump's indispensable role in establishing and deepening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the US.

"The signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership – initiated during our historic meeting with you at the White House in August last year and finalized six months later within the framework of the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to our country – has elevated Azerbaijan–U.S. relations to a qualitatively new level. This remarkable achievement stands as a clear testament to your unwavering will and determination. We express our gratitude to you for the great importance you attach to the development of our interstate relations and for your consistent support in this regard," he said.

"We are also grateful to you for your determination in advancing the peace agenda in the South Caucasus. The Trilateral Joint Declaration signed in Washington in your presence, as well as the initialing of the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations with Armenia, are the result of your consistent efforts toward peacebuilding. At the same time, we view the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) – which will ensure unobstructed connectivity between the main territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, and will become part of the Middle Corridor – as a further contribution to the development of sustainable peace and cooperation in the region," the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.

"I hold in the highest regard the personal relationship, friendship, profound respect, and trust between us, and I would like to express my satisfaction with our productive meetings and contacts over the past year, held in an atmosphere of cordiality and sincerity."

"High-level mutual understanding provides a solid foundation for deepening our relations across various fields. Our shared determination to develop and strengthen Azerbaijan–United States relations in all areas, particularly in trade and the economy, investment, energy, security, connectivity, technology, and other sectors, is commendable," he said.

"I am confident that we will continue to successfully pursue our joint efforts to further deepen the friendship and reliable partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, and to comprehensively expand our productive cooperation."

"Expressing my deep respect and esteem, I once again extend my warmest wishes to you and your family, and wish you success in your important endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly American people," the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az