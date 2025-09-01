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Ratings
S&P: 2026 reforms to modernize Azerbaijan’s banking sector
27 Feb 2026-10:41
Moody’s upgrades Hudbay Minerals to Ba3, outlook stable
20 Feb 2026-21:58
CoreWeave stock tumbles 12% on data center financing concerns
20 Feb 2026-21:50
Moody's upgrades Israel's credit outlook from "negative" to "stable"
31 Jan 2026-20:38
S&P: Azerbaijan housing price growth to slow
27 Jan 2026-13:04
Fitch upgrades Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB-
24 Jan 2026-16:20
Azerbaijan banks to remain resilient in 2026: S&P
23 Jan 2026-11:15
Moody’s downgrades Genting Bhd as debt pressures intensify following expansion
10 Dec 2025-11:35
S&P: Azerbaijan economy to grow 2% annually
06 Dec 2025-09:33
Fitch upgrades Greece's credit rating to BBB
15 Nov 2025-23:04
Latest News
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VIDEO
US blocks 14 vessels in 72 hours, CENTCOM reports
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Anthropic introduces Claude Opus 4.7
Lebanese president declines talks with Israeli PM
Saudi Arabia offers $8B aid to Pakistan amid UAE debt issues
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