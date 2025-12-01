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The model of energy cooperation established between Iran and Azerbaijan has emerged as one of the most significant pillars of bilateral relations in recent years. Contacts held during Baku Energy Week demonstrate that both sides are committed to advancing existing projects and launching new initiatives, reflecting a strong political will to further deepen cooperation.04 Jun 2026-09:47
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The expansion of the C5 format into C6 with Azerbaijan’s inclusion marks a new stage in regional integration between Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Experts in Kyrgyzstan view the format as a practical mechanism for strengthening economic coordination, developing the Middle Corridor, and diversifying trade routes. Strategic cooperation between Bishkek and Baku enhances connectivity, investment flows, and long-term regional resilience amid shifting geo-economic realities.23 Feb 2026-10:23
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Editor’s note: Huseyn Sultanli is an expert at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center). The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.27 Jan 2026-11:30
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