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Record Revenue
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India’s Wipro announced a record share buyback of up to 150 billion rupees ($1.61 billion) on Thursday after reporting a slight quarterly revenue miss, as clients held back technology spending in the energy and banking sectors, while business from key customer Estée Lauder also slowed.16 Apr 2026-15:41
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U.S. chip giant Nvidia on Wednesday reported record revenue of 68.1 billion U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter ending Jan. 25, up 20 percent from the previous quarter and up 73 percent from a year ago.26 Feb 2026-04:23
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