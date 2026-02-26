Nvidia posts Q4 results with record revenue

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. chip giant Nvidia on Wednesday reported record revenue of 68.1 billion U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter ending Jan. 25, up 20 percent from the previous quarter and up 73 percent from a year ago.

For fiscal 2026, its revenue was 215.9 billion dollars, up 65 percent from a year ago, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

For the quarter, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP net income were 42.96 billion dollars and 39.55 billion dollars, respectively. For fiscal 2026, GAAP and non-GAAP net income were 120.07 billion dollars and 117 billion dollars, respectively.

"Computing demand is growing exponentially -- the agentic AI inflection point has arrived," said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

News.Az