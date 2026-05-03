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Responsibilities
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Pisces natives are being encouraged to reconnect with their inner desires on May 3, 2026, as today’s horoscope highlights the importance of balancing responsibility with joy. The urge to break free from routine and simply enjoy the moment is not something to ignore—it is a signal that emotional needs require attention.04 May 2026-09:46
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Cancer moves through April 30 with heightened emotional awareness, as planetary influences bring attention to both personal needs and external responsibilities. The Moon’s challenging aspect with Jupiter may create a sense of tension between seeking comfort and addressing practical demands.30 Apr 2026-09:15
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Turkey is fully committed to its responsibilities to NATO, its defence minister told Reuters , amid concern amongst some Western allies that Ankara may be tilting away from the West, News.az reports.12 Aug 2024-15:13
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