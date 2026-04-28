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Revolutionary Court
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Seyedeh Zeynab (Aban) Mousavi and her brother, Seyed Hassan Mousavi, who were both arrested during earlier protests this year, are being tried on charges of “moharebeh” (waging war against God) before the Revolutionary Court in Mashhad, a crime that is punishable by death under Iranian law.09 May 2026-16:46
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The High Criminal Court of Bahrain has sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment after convicting them of espionage for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).28 Apr 2026-16:54
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