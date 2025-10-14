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Rights Groups
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Activists detained by Israel after attempting to sail an aid flotilla toward Gaza have reportedly begun a hunger strike, escalating an already sensitive international dispute surrounding humanitarian access to the Palestinian enclave, maritime security, and the ongoing Israel–Hamas war.20 May 2026-20:51
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Georgian rights organizations have strongly condemned new government proposals that would impose harsher penalties on protesters and restrict opposition politicians from holding public office.14 Oct 2025-14:49
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