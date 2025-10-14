Georgian rights groups slam government’s plan to tighten protest laws

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian rights organizations have strongly condemned new government proposals that would impose harsher penalties on protesters and restrict opposition politicians from holding public office.

The ruling Georgian Dream party announced on Monday a set of amendments that would bar individuals “linked to political parties violating constitutional principles” from running in parliamentary elections or assuming senior positions in government, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The proposals come amid growing tensions between authorities and the opposition following large-scale demonstrations in early October, which ended in violent clashes between protesters and police. Officials say five people have been charged with attempting to usurp power, while dozens more have been detained.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, a coalition of Georgian non-profit groups warned that the draft laws pose a serious threat to democracy.

“The government is sending the same threat to everyone: if you speak out, you will be arrested,” the statement said, according to the Interpress news agency. “Such legislation is alien to the democratic world.”

Relations between Georgian Dream and Western nations have worsened in recent years. Although the party insists it seeks eventual EU membership, critics accuse it of pursuing policies that mirror those of Moscow while curbing political freedoms at home.

Under the proposed changes, protesters who block roads or erect barricades could face up to 15 days in detention for a first offense and one year in prison for repeated violations.

News.Az