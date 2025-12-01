Facing falling revenue from travel, conferences, and banquets, several high-end hotels in China are selling food outside their premises to attract customers, signaling rising economic pressures. At Beijing’s Beiyuan Grand Hotel, staff set up evening street stalls offering gourmet dishes such as crispy roast pigeon at discounted prices, with sales exceeding 130 birds per day—up from 80 indoors.

14 Aug 2025-12:59