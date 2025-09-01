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Russian Incursion
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The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard Section reported that the two drones detected over eastern Finland on Sunday most likely originated from Ukraine.05 May 2026-20:17
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Czech helicopters arrived in Poland on September 14 to reinforce NATO’s eastern defenses following a recent Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace, the Polish Armed Forces announced.15 Sep 2025-09:35
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A swarm of nearly 20 Russian drones entering Polish airspace this week has triggered NATO’s first direct engagement with Russian targets since the Ukraine war began, raising alarms among European allies. While Poland shot down the drones with support from NATO aircraft, U.S. President Donald Trump’s muted public response has fueled concern over America’s commitment to European security.13 Sep 2025-14:20
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