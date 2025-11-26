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Safe Programme
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Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said he hopes to reach a political agreement with the European Commission next week that would allow the release of €10.4 billion in EU recovery funds frozen under the previous government of Viktor Orbán. The talks come as Hungary faces an August 31 deadline to secure access to the funding linked to rule-of-law conditions set by Brussels.19 May 2026-14:40
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Poland is set to receive 44 billion euros ($50.91 billion) from the European Union’s SAFE programme to strengthen its armed forces, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday.26 Nov 2025-16:45
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