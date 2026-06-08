Molten iron tragedy claims 8 lives at Indian plant

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Eight workers died after being engulfed by spilled molten iron at a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh, southern India, officials reported on Monday.

Six others were injured in the incident at the Vizag Steel Plant, according to Press Trust of India, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

The news agency said the accident occurred when molten iron spilled from a bucket being moved by a crane. The molten iron was estimated to be about 1,600C (2,912F).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said in a statement that he had directed officials to take all “necessary measures and provide immediate assistance to the affected individuals.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “saddened” by the incident.

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest,” he said on US social media company X.

“The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

News.Az