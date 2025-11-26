Poland to receive $51 billion from EU defence investment programme, PM announces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland is set to receive 44 billion euros ($50.91 billion) from the European Union’s SAFE programme to strengthen its armed forces, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday.

The SAFE programme offers up to 150 billion euros in low-interest loans to EU member states seeking financial support for defence investments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tusk said a portion of the funds will go toward acquiring drone equipment for the EU’s Eastern Shield, which protects the bloc’s eastern borders with Russia and Belarus. Additional allocations will support space projects, AI development in defence, military and police equipment, and the SAFE Baltic programme, which enhances the capabilities of Poland’s navy and border guards in the Baltic Sea region.

“Thanks to our efforts, we will also be able to finance roads and railways directly related to the security of the Polish state through the SAFE programme,” Tusk added.

Poland, a key supporter of Ukraine, currently spends a higher share of its GDP on defence than any other NATO member.

News.Az