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Salinas
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The resignation of Bolivia's Defence Minister Marcelo Salinas comes at a critical moment for the South American nation, which is grappling with weeks of anti government protests, economic tensions and a growing political confrontation between the administration of President Rodrigo Paz and opposition groups linked to former President Evo Morales.03 Jun 2026-04:33
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Bolivian defence minister Marcelo Salinas resigned on Tuesday, a ministry source told Reuters, following weeks of social unrest and mass protests which have blocked streets in major cities over the last month.03 Jun 2026-04:18
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