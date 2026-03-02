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Saudi Infrastructure
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Iraq has launched urgent legal and security procedures to investigate recent strikes targeting key infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, in what officials describe as a firm regional political stance rejecting the use of Iraqi territory for cross-border attacks. Baghdad says it is seeking to prevent further escalation while preserving diplomatic efforts across the Gulf.19 May 2026-09:55
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Oil prices surged on Wednesday, with global benchmark Brent climbing close to $110 a barrel after an attack on the world’s largest natural gas field shared by Iran and Qatar.18 Mar 2026-22:23
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