Iran reportedly strikes Saudi oil infrastructure - VIDEO

Iran reportedly struck oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the Aramco Ras Tanura facility — one of the world’s largest oil export hubs, News.Az reports, citing Clash Report.

However, there are no confirmed official statements from Saudi authorities at this time that directly attribute such strikes to Iran or confirm damage at Ras Tanura.


By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

