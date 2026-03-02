Iran reportedly strikes Saudi oil infrastructure - VIDEO
- 02 Mar 2026 11:20
- 02 Mar 2026 11:22
- 1050712
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-reportedly-strikes-saudi-oil-infrastructure-video Copied
Iran reportedly struck oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the Aramco Ras Tanura facility — one of the world’s largest oil export hubs, News.Az reports, citing Clash Report.
However, there are no confirmed official statements from Saudi authorities at this time that directly attribute such strikes to Iran or confirm damage at Ras Tanura.
By Nijat Babayev