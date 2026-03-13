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School Strike
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The leading Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee questioned the CENTCOM chief on Tuesday about a strike on February 28 that killed over 150 girls at an Iranian school.19 May 2026-23:55
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China announced on Friday, March 13, 2026, that it will donate $200,000 to the Iranian Red Crescent Society to support families of students killed in a missile strike on a girls’ school in Minab, Iran. The attack, which occurred in the opening hours of the Middle East war, has been widely condemned as “indiscriminate.”13 Mar 2026-17:05
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