Azerbaijani grandmaster wins Superbet Chess Classic tournament in Romania

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has won the Superbet Chess Classic tournament held in the Romanian capital, Bucharest city.

The 36-year-old Azerbaijani chess player drew with Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the last round. Thus, Shahriyar Mammadyarov recorded six points to his asset and, ahead of all his rivals, became the winner of the tournament.

Another Azerbaijani chess player Teymur Rajabov drew with Armenian Levon Aronian in the last round. Teymur Rajabov finished the tournament with 4.5 points.

News.Az


