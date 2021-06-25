Azerbaijan’s grandmaster Mammadyarov to compete at 2021 Croatia Grand Chess Tour

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will test his strength at the 2021 Croatia Grand Chess Tour, the second Rapid and Blitz event and the third stop on the 2021 Grand Chess Tour.

The tournament will run from July 5 to 12.

The event will feature ten elite grandmasters including Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Anish Giri, Garry Kasparov, Jorden Van Foreest, Viswanathan Anand, Ivan Saric, Anton Korobov and Jan-Krzysztof Duda.

The Croatia Grand Chess Tour will include 9 rounds of rapid chess and 18 rounds of blitz chess for a total prize fund of $150,000.

