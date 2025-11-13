Top crypto to invest in: Shiba Inu and PEPE coin to fall behind these 3 promising meme coins in the next big pump

Top crypto to invest in: Shiba Inu and PEPE coin to fall behind these 3 promising meme coins in the next big pump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Innovation, structure, and cultural longevity have replaced excitement in the meme coin industry. Once dominated by Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE), investor opinion is shifting toward fresher, smarter projects that combine community energy with advanced technology and tokenomics.

The meme coins Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Pump. fun (PUMP), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are gaining popularity and are expected to surpass heritage tokens in the next market boom. Why these three coins may lead the meme coin renaissance, while SHIB and PEPE may lag.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Ethereum Layer-2 Meme Coin Revolution

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) dominates crypto talks. This Layer-2 EVM blockchain project is a meme cultural infrastructure, not just a coin. The crew calls it the “home of memes,” and it's obvious. At $0.0022 per token, LILPEPE has raised $27.44 million and sold over 16.6 billion tokens in Stage 13 of its presale, 96.5% complete. The next stage price will be $0.0023, indicating fast demand beyond supply. Real utility distinguishes Little Pepe from meme coins like SHIB and PEPE. The Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain will feature meme tokens, NFT projects, and decentralized applications with 0% trading tax, ultra-low fees, and sniper-bot security.

Using a meme-only launchpad, new meme tokens can launch directly on the Little Pepe Chain, generating a sustainable demand cycle for its native token, $LILPEPE. Success in the presale speaks loudly. The project's CertiK audit, CoinMarketCap listing, and transparent plan are attracting whales, influencers, and retail investors alike.

Community excitement has gone viral due to big promotions, such as the $777K Giveaway and the 15 ETH Mega Giveaway, for active presale participants. Current investors could lock in a 36% immediate upside at $0.0030, and analysts say LILPEPE could easily 100x if listings on key exchanges go live. Little Pepe is redefining meme coins with structure, utility, and justice, which might make it Ethereum's top meme coin.

Pump. fun (PUMP): The Next-Generation Meme Engine

Pump.fun (PUMP) is the premier platform for creating and exchanging viral meme currency, and is rapidly becoming a meme economy powerhouse. PUMP, trading around $0.0035, is accumulating, suggesting a breakout. A 3x surge to $0.012–$0.015 is expected, according to analysts. The development team is praised for reliably adding new integrations, community tools, and liquidity management solutions to the platform. Some analysts call Pump. fun's crew “the meme coin equivalent of the early Facebook coders”—fast, data-driven, and imaginative. With altcoin season approaching and traders seeking the next high-volume meme environment, Pump.fun could emerge as a leader in this space. PUMP may outperform SHIB and PEPE during the next meme coin rally, with 15x–25x returns, if technical signals persist.

Floki Inu (FLOKI): Viking Meme Coin

Floki Inu (FLOKI) has been quietly planning for a huge comeback. FLOKI has been following a roadmap, unlike Shiba Inu, which has struggled to sustain hype. Meme appeal and practical goods, such as Valhalla, its metaverse game, and FlokiFi, a DeFi suite for staking, lending, and token management. Technically, FLOKI's indicators appear to be in good shape. The MACD is bullish, and daily trade volumes exceed $20 million. If momentum continues, FLOKI might reach $0.000145–$0.00017 in a few weeks, representing a 50–70% gain. FLOKI's culture and utility attract retail and institutional investors with its enthusiastic worldwide community, the “Floki Vikings,” and cross-chain capabilities across Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

Conclusion

The meme coin market is evolving, and those who adapt will lead the next big pump. Shiba Inu and PEPE Coin are both important coins in history, but the market is going forward, and these three coins are leading the way. With Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale closing quickly and meme momentum intensifying, now may be the ideal time to position yourself early before the next meme coin mania begins.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

News.Az