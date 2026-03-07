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Shipping Traffic
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Commercial shipping in the Red Sea continues to operate under heightened security risks, with maritime traffic significantly lower than normal amid ongoing regional tensions and threats to vessels navigating near Yemen. According to ship-tracking data and maritime monitoring platforms, on March 6–7, 2026, the number of ships transiting the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remained roughly half of typical levels.07 Mar 2026-20:40
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