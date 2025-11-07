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Sighting
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Last week, the Pentagon released an initial set of previously classified files on reported UFO sightings, including information about a possible sighting in southern Argentina.11 May 2026-23:17
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Air traffic at Brussels Airport was briefly suspended on Wednesday evening following the sighting of a possible drone near the airfield.13 Nov 2025-15:38
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Air traffic at Liege Airport was suspended for nearly an hour on Friday morning after air traffic controllers detected a drone flying in a restricted area, the third such incident reported this week.07 Nov 2025-17:36
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