Firefighters battle massive blaze at Baku warehouse - VIDEO

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A large fire has broken out in the Lokbatan settlement of Baku’s Garadagh district, prompting a major emergency response from Azerbaijani authorities.

Firefighting units were immediately dispatched to the scene after the blaze was reported early Friday morning, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

Officials later confirmed that the fire erupted inside a warehouse facility located in the area. Emergency crews continue working to contain the flames, with authorities deploying significant firefighting equipment and personnel to the site.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan said police officers were also sent to the area to assist with emergency operations. Security forces are helping evacuate residents safely and ensuring that firefighting and rescue teams can operate without obstruction.

No official information has yet been released regarding casualties, injuries, or the possible cause of the fire.

Lökbatan, located on the outskirts of Baku, is an industrially active area, and authorities say response operations remain ongoing as crews work to fully extinguish the blaze.

News.Az